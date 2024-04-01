Scottish legal heavyweight ‘cements commitment’ to Highlands with Inverness office opening

Some members of the Thorntons Inverness legal team. Picture: Andy Taylor Photography

Thorntons, the Tayside-headquartered legal heavyweight, has formally opened its new Inverness office, marking its first permanent home in the Highlands.

Since the firm announced its plans to establish a permanent base in the north it has agreed a string of strategic hires, including commercial property partners Paul Adams and John Smart and private client partner Magnus Mackay.

Thorntons had been operating from serviced office space in Inverness since last December. Its new modern premises within Beechwood Business Park incorporates open plan office space, a range of client meeting areas and flexible areas that will support “collaborative working and wellbeing”. At some 4,000 square feet, the office will be able to host more than 30 desks for the current headcount of 13 - indicating the firm’s commitment to growth.

Initially, the Inverness team has focused on providing commercial property, planning, residential conveyancing, landed estates, wills, powers of attorney, trusts and succession planning advice. Clients have also been able to tap into a wider network of expertise in the firm such as employment law, dispute resolution, agricultural and family law.

Thorntons employs more than 550 people and has 73 partners across 14 Scottish offices including its Dundee, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Perth operations.

Managing partner Lesley Larg said: “We have supported a variety of businesses, families and individuals in the Highlands and Islands for many years but establishing a permanent base in Inverness cements our commitment to the region and will allow us to develop new and meaningful relationships. The Inverness area is home to a range of important sectors including tourism, food and drink and a thriving life sciences industry, and we are confident that our skills and experience can help them to flourish further.”