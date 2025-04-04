Scottish jet boutique flying high due to boom in golf tourism

Local private jet broker, V-Jets, has achieved a 10% uplift in usage over the last three months alone, as more golfers are choosing to arrive in style for Scotland’s world-famous courses..

An experienced broker based near the ‘home of golf’ in St Andrews, Scotland, V-Jets provides first-class private jet and helicopter charters tailored specifically for discerning business executives, high-net-worth individuals and sporting and music professionals.

With more than 550 golf courses across the country – including many of the earliest known clubs established in the 1700s – Scotland often plays host to the world’s biggest golf competitions such as the British Open and the Ryder Cup, which it last hosted in 2014.

In recent years, the country has experienced an uptick in overseas golfers looking to enjoy its greens, with visitors regularly flying in from the United States, Germany, Scandinavia, France, and the Middle East.

A bird's eye view of the Scottish countryside.

With 13,000 private flights recorded arriving at or leaving from Scotland’s airports in 2023, it’s clear chartered jets are helping to fuel this growth; with golf tourism now estimated to add £1.2 billion to Scotland’s economy per annum.

This comes as golf tour operators from more than 30 countries met for Scotland Golf Tourism Week in Aberdeen.

Vickie Clark, Managing Director of V-Jets, confirmed: “We see a range of people who are looking to charter a private jet or helicopter, whether for business use or a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and work with high-net-worth individuals from across industry, entertainment and other sectors. However, the significant increase in charters in recent years – and particularly since the end of 2024 - has been those travelling to experience Scotland’s golf courses.”

“We are seeing a growing number of golfers looking to travel from the United States, but also strong interest from Germany, Scandinavia, France, and the Middle East, particularly from travellers seeking a luxury experience: staying at world-class hotels, enjoying fine dining, and of course travelling in style on a private jet.”

“What’s particularly exciting is how Scotland is becoming more than just a destination—it’s fast becoming a hub for international golf travel. We often support clients who fly into Scotland to play the classics like St Andrews and Gleneagles, then continue on to Ireland or Spain for the next leg of their trip. With private jets, a two-stop golf tour across Europe becomes not just possible, but seamless. Scotland is right at the heart of that, and it’s cementing its place as the launchpad for some of the most unforgettable golfing experiences in the world.”

Gold accounts for a significant amount of tourism in Scotland each year, contributing more than £1.2 billion to the Scottish economy and supporting over 4,400 jobs such as the local concierge services and caddies, as well as within hospitality and transport.