Scottish IT jobs firm Be-IT goes hybrid as revenues rise by a fifth

Gareth Biggerstaff, CEO, and Nikola Kelly, managing director, of Be-IT, pictured in the Glasgow office, who are expecting the recruitment firm’s revenues to increase by 20 per cent this year. Picture: John Young

The Glasgow-headquartered firm is confident of growing revenues by a fifth on 2019/20 levels after a strong start to the year.

Bosses said they moved quickly to secure the best talent to satisfy a surge in demand for digital transformation skills across all business sectors, filling 35 to 40 new roles a month in the first half of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm, established in 2013, is also expecting to “significantly expand” its own team in the coming months.

Following consultation with staff, Be-IT will also move to a hybrid working model. Home and office working will be split 60/40 and the Edinburgh office lease will not be renewed.

Managing director Nikola Kelly said: “Despite the challenges of the last year we were able to remain in profit.

“The beginning for 2021 has been hugely encouraging and we are confident of getting revenue to the £14 million mark for the year. There has been a 50 per cent increase in demand for contract staff, and the market is buoyant overall.”

A reshuffle of the leadership team has created four new director roles. Sean Gilger and Matt Druce have been promoted to client delivery directors, while Stuart Alexander and Christina Hall have been made client directors. Michael Phair remains operations director.

Chief executive Gareth Biggerstaff said: “The promotions are testament to the success and experience of our leadership team. It gives us the secured capability and skills we need to continue to deliver to the markets ever increasing demand.”

A message from the Editor: