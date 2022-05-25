Scottish housing association managing thousands of homes makes green pledge

Caledonia Housing Association said the move was being supported by an “ambitious delivery plan”, which will lead to a significant reduction in the organisation’s carbon usage in line with the Scottish Government’s net zero timeframe.

The plan will cover all areas of the business including working with contractors and suppliers to reduce carbon emissions in supply chains, as well as tackling waste management.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caledonia Housing Association owns and manages more than 4,600 social rented homes in eight local authority areas. A further 512 social rented homes are owned and managed in the Renton area of West Dunbartonshire by subsidiary, Cordale Housing Association.

Derek Robertson, Caledonia board member and chairman of the group, said: “We know that climate change is challenging and complex and it will take collective effort across the globe to address the issue.

“As a housing organisation, we are acutely aware of the energy we use to build and manage affordable homes. This plan is the first step of many we will take in the months and years that lie ahead.”

As part of the plans, investment in communities will aim to increase green space and landscaping for carbon capture. Other actions will include a low carbon transport plan which will cover commuter and business travel.

Chief executive Julie Cosgrove said: “This work has been supported by input from specialist consultants to set out a pathway to net zero.”