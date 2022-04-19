Scottish housebuilder planning almost 200 more homes at Renfrewshire 'village' site

The firm’s Dargavel Village development in Bishopton is set to grow after the acquisition of a 16-acre neighbouring site.

Expected to attract a “range of demographics”, the new site will comprise a mix of 135 one, three, four, five and six bedroom homes, as well as an additional 62 affordable housing units.

Set to launch to market in the autumn, the 135 houses available for private sale are part of the new Stewart Milne Homes “villages” range of housing designs.

The extended Dargavel Village development will also be one of the first Stewart Milne developments in the UK to feature the affordable housing “forests” range.

Tony Williamson, sales and marketing director, Stewart Milne Homes Scotland, said: “We are excited to enhance our desirable Dargavel Village development which has proven to be a very popular site.

“There is an acute demand for homes across Renfrewshire, and as an extension of the existing neighbourhood, the new homes available will help to future-proof housing supply and the local economy.

“We understand that homeowners are looking for high-quality homes that have strong connectivity with the wider community and beyond. As well as bolstering the housing stock, we are going to create a stunning tree and bush lined walkway to the community woodland park, which will also be backed onto by some of the new plots.

“This will truly enhance the development and create a safe, direct link for families to access local amenities.”

Group managing director, Gerry More, added: “The acquisition of the Dargavel Village development comes at an exciting time for Stewart Milne Homes, having recently purchased land in Congleton, Cheshire, to deliver our exciting new Astbury Park development of 178 homes.

“These developments, with a combined development value of £111 million, are part of our ambitious pipeline of new site acquisitions as we eye significant growth opportunities across the UK.”

Last May, Stewart Milne Homes announced that it was targeting some £550m in revenues with the rollout of a new range of homes to meet the “changing needs of buyers”.

The Aberdeen-headquartered group said it was at the forefront of a “step-change” in the design of the communities in which its newly designed homes will be launched.

It said at the time that it was aiming to generate sales of £300m across its developments in Scotland and north-west England, with a further £250m of house sales in the pipeline over the next two years.

The move was described as “the most ambitious and comprehensive re-design of its homes range in the company’s history”.

In December, Fife-based Donaldson Group agreed to acquire Stewart Milne Timber Systems (SMTS) from the eponymous housebuilding group in a major expansion move.

Established in 1975 as the timber frame arm of Stewart Milne Group, SMTS is a UK pioneer in timber frame technology and manufacturing, operating throughout the UK from three manufacturing plants in Aberdeen, Witney and a new facility in Falkirk.

