Scottish hemp products specialist Voyager launches dedicated skincare division

The rollout of VoyagerCann follows the group’s acquisition of a specialist maker of skincare and face serum products after the parent company went bust.

In December, the hemp products specialist said it had bought the brands and assets of Cannafull, which is also based in Perth.

Voyager, which employs 20 people with plans to add more, said it has worked to re-establish trading in the business and is in the process of contacting Cannafull’s customers and other potential customers offering a full service for the development and launch of CBD skincare products.

Perth-headquartered Voyager has a growing range of CBD and hemp seed oil products.

Bosses said the new business-to-business service will operate as an integral part of the group’s existing operations and customers will be able to benefit from the company’s “experience and presence” in the UK’s CBD and plant-based wellness sector.

Services being offered by VoyagerCann will include product formulations, manufacturing services, regulatory compliance, marketing and distribution.

The firm said initial responses have been positive and the new venture is currently in discussions with customers on an order book that, if concluded, would have an aggregate value in excess of £50,000.

VoyagerCann products will be distinct to the group’s existing range and will be bespoke for each customer.

Over the coming months, Voyager will also re-launch Ascend Skincare, an award-winning luxury skincare brand. At the time of its acquisition, the brand had developed three botanical facial serums products, enhanced with natural, hemp-derived CBD.

The firm plans to supplement this range with further products during the course of 2022.

Nick Tulloch, chief executive and founder of Voyager, said: “In a little over a month since acquiring the business out of liquidation, our new bespoke skincare manufacturing and product creation division is now up and running and trading as VoyagerCann.

“Initial discussions with previous customers, along with new contacts, have been very encouraging and they have been impressed with the enhanced service that VoyagerCann is now able to offer as part of Voyager.

“Concluding manufacturing and product development contracts is a detailed and time-consuming process; however, with voyagerCann’s initial prospective gross order book already in excess of £50,000 in value, I believe this indicates that our original purchase price of £9,000 represented very good value.

“Attendance at two trade fairs this spring will give us further potential to meet and speak to many more prospective customers.”

In December, it emerged that the parent company of Cannafull and Ascend Skincare, Cannafull Ltd, had recently gone into liquidation and Voyager's acquisition of the two brands was made from the liquidator.

Voyager confirmed that it was not acquiring the parent company or taking on any liabilities as part of the deal.

Voyager was founded by Tulloch, former chief executive of Zoetic International, the first CBD company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The firm has a growing range of CBD and hemp seed oil products, including oils, “gummies” for oral consumption, bath products and skincare products. Last May, it added a “paw balm” to its pet range.

