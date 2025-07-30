Scottish growth consultancy launches new holistic support to boost UK business sector

Innovative Partners has announced an ambitious plan today to help alleviate growing pains for UK businesses in response to rising operating costs, shifting regulations, and limited access to funding for the sector.

The firm, which is part of Carlowrie Group’s portfolio of impact-driven businesses, has rolled out a full suite of growth and funding services. The new offering brings together accountancy, investment, grant funding, and growth advisory under one roof in an integrated approach.

Michael Davie, Director at Innovative Partners, says: “We work with founders every day who have exceptional talent and drive but are being held back by a fragmented support system.”

“When we looked hard at how our firm could make the system more accessible for founders, it was clear that an integrated approach to growth support was the answer. By offering holistic support, from financial management and funding to strategic advice and investment, we’re creating real momentum for UK businesses to thrive.”

Shifting away from the traditional approach of individual service offerings, Innovative Partners have launched a dedicated accountancy services arm and stepped up its investment capabilities, actively backing UK businesses and introducing entrepreneurs to a trusted network of investors and partners.

Already the firm has invested in forward-thinking businesses, in particular those with a focus on technology and productivity."Most recently, Innovative Partners invested in a transformative AI-powered legal technology platform, Hunit, which turns agreements into fully compliant, self-managing and self-executing legal contracts . Alongside this funding boost, Innovative Partners is providing accountancy services, strategic advice, and grant funding support to the client.

Aaron Powers, CEO of Hunit said: “Innovative Partners understand the realities of building a business in the UK and we are happy to forge a long-term relationship that will support our business as we grow. Now with their accountancy offering in-house, it was an easy choice to streamline our financial management with a partner who understands the challenges of building a fast scaling business.”

Beyond the tech sector, Innovative Partners is also working closely with pioneering sports organisations across the UK, supporting innovation in performance, infrastructure and applied sports science.

To support Innovative Partners’ new approach, the team has welcomed Mags McPherson as a non-executive director, who brings extensive experience in business leadership and strategy at an international level. The team also welcomed their first Saltire Scholar intern, in partnership with Entrepreneurial Scotland, for a 12 - week period in which they will support the next generation of entrepreneurs with hands - on business experience.

The company is hiring for a variety of roles across the business and will soon roll out a refreshed brand to reflect its expanded services.