Scottish greenhouse size of two football pitches can grow 19 million trees a year

Forestry and Land Scotland has taken the keys to a vast glasshouse around the size of two football pitches as it looks to ramp up tree production capacity.

The new facility forms part of a multi-million-pound redevelopment and modernisation project at Newton Nursery near Elgin. The 12,000-square-metre greenhouse is capable of growing up to 19 million trees per year under its giant roof.

Forestry and Land Scotland’s nursery team will now work to complete the fit out work, along with the other operational buildings. Initial nursery operations will commence during 2025 with the site being fully operational by the end of the year. The site also includes offices and a new distribution and operations centre.

The vast glasshouse is part of a multi-million-pound redevelopment and modernisation project at Newton Nursery near Elgin. Picture: Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS)

The project - delivered in partnership with main contractor Morgan Sindall Construction - and made possible with financial support from the Scottish Government represents the biggest, single infrastructure investment ever by FLS.

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “This site handover marks a key milestone in FLS’ drive to become ‘fit for the future’. The modernisation of Newton Nursery - which includes technology to allow for the planting of one million tree seedlings in a single day - will help the organisation improve operational efficiency and flexibility.

“Growing trees from seed inside the glasshouse, instead of outdoors in fields, will allow FLS to have much better control over the growing environment, meaning the seedlings are less vulnerable to damage from extreme weather events, herbivore browsing and competition from weeds.”

The stock produced within the glasshouse will be mostly conifer species, which are the backbone of Scotland’s £1 billion forestry industry.

Ian MacDonald, senior operations manager at Morgan Sindall Construction, added: “Thanks to the close collaborative partnership with Forestry and Land Scotland and the entire project team, we’re thrilled to deliver innovative infrastructure that transforms tree production capacity in the area. By working closely with our project stakeholders and supply chain, we’ve leveraged modern methods of construction to create a facility that supports Scotland's environmental and economic objectives.