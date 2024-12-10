“I am excited to join Shot Scope as Chairman of the Board, our innovative products are sold in over 160 countries and stocked by leading golf and sport retailers worldwide” - Lord Davies

A Scottish golf tech start-up has added one of the leading lights of the country’s financial services sector to its board.

Lord Mervyn Davies CBE, who is also chairman of the Lawn Tennis Association and sits on the World Rugby Executive Committee, joins Shot Scope ahead of a major 2025 global expansion.

Lord Davies, himself an avid golfer, said: “I am excited to join Shot Scope as Chairman of the Board, our innovative products are sold in over 160 countries and stocked by leading golf and sport retailers worldwide.

“I look forward to working with the team and shareholders to deliver our ambitious international growth plans and establish Shot Scope as a global brand within golf.”

Lord Davies of Abersoch was formerly Chief Executive and Chairman of Standard Chartered and awarded a CBE in 2002 for his services to the financial sector.

Shot Scope CEO David Hunter, an electronics engineer and former teacher, added: “We are delighted to welcome Lord Davies to the board, his wealth of experience growing global brands and passion for sport and entrepreneurship is a perfect fit.”

The firm has plans to establish the company globally next year with a focus in the lucrative North American market.

Alongside the appointment of Davies, Shot Scope is relocating to a new headquarters on the outskirts of Edinburgh to accommodate the growing team of marketing, sales, and customer service staff.

Founded in 2014, the golf tech firm is headquartered in the capital and specialises in improving golfer’s access to distance data on the course.

Using both GPS wearables and laser rangefinders, Shot Scope says their innovative trackers can record more than 100 statistics helping players analyse and improve their game, round-by-round. More than 300 million shots have been recorded on the firm’s products.