Scottish food and drink firms sink teeth into Sodexo supplier programme

Supported by the Scotland Food & Drink Recovery Plan, and with funding from the Scottish Government, the programme will welcome 15 primary producers initially. Brewers, bakers and ice cream makers are among the successful applicants to the programme.

Delivered with Levercliff Associates and beginning later this month, the initiative will support the businesses to build capacity, identify opportunities and effectively promote their products to foodservice and wholesaler markets.

The 15 food and drink companies taking part in the programme include Dundee’s 71 Brewing, Larbert-based Tilly Confectionery and Walker’s Shortbread of Aberlour.

Stephanie Pritchard, head of UK supplier development at Scotland Food & Drink. Picture: Nick Callaghan Photography

Aoife Wycherley, head of supply chain at Sodexo UK & Ireland, said: “We are a large global organisation operating in diverse segments and markets across the world and as such we can be very difficult to connect with at times, and for some simply understanding our supplier selection process and the opportunities open to them can be the first hurdle to overcome.”

Stephanie Pritchard, head of UK supplier development at Scotland Food & Drink, added: “The past two years have been incredibly difficult for Scotland’s food and drink businesses, but the uptake for the Sodexo supplier development programme demonstrates that companies continue to innovate and strive for growth.

“Foodservice and wholesale markets present a huge opportunity for Scottish producers to expand. Increasingly customers – both business and consumers – are looking for quality, locally-sourced products which Scotland has in abundance.”

