Scottish firms must make their presence felt at global tech events - Dave Hughes

While Nooku and Neuranics from Glasgow’s STAC IoT accelerator attended, Scotland’s overall footprint was a bit on the lighter side. At the conference’s Eureka Village, several countries were hosting pavilions where their scale-ups and start-ups were promoting themselves on the global stage. To bolster Scotland’s deep-tech, hardware, and IoT sectors, a more robust, strategic, presence is essential.

Interestingly, despite the ‘C’ for ‘consumer' in CES, the event transcends its consumer-focused title. CES is a hotbed for B2B interactions, with hardware integrators, tech innovators, and industry leaders seeking strategic partnerships. It’s a mix where businesses, even non B2C, can find immense value. We are looking to forge strategic alliances and expand our B2B network, and CES is a goldmine to engage with key players, from established giants to emerging innovators. This aspect of CES is often overshadowed by its consumer electronics façade, but for businesses keen on strategic growth through partnerships, it’s unmissable.

At Novosound, we set out to be a global business from the start, and have been successful at winning business across the States. Over the last three years, we've doubled our revenue annually, 70 per cent coming from North America. Our client list includes big global names, and our pioneering role in wireless wearable ultrasound marks us as leaders in the next frontier of digital health. While government support could aid Scottish start-ups in initial endeavours, the true grit comes from navigating these waters independently.

People make their way throgh showfloors at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the Consumer Electronics Show (Picture: Frederic J BrownAFP via Getty Images)

A strategy I've embraced is the importance of being physically present in the US market as frequently as possible. I always have my next trip booked before I depart the current one, this makes setting and following up on meetings much smoother, keeping the momentum flowing.

It's also about understanding the ‘peaches and eggs’ of USA and Scottish mentalities. It’s crucial to work with the ‘peaches’, the easy-to-penetrate but hard centre of American business culture and balance it with our ‘egg’-like Scottish approach: a hard outer surface but soft, deeply rewarding relationships once established. Regular trips to the States have been instrumental in navigating these cultural intricacies, leading to substantial business ties.

The journey of Chris McGhee, co-founder of snap40 (now Current Health) is a testament to the power of this hands-on approach. His transatlantic living was key to building Current Health in the American healthcare system and instrumental to the $400 million acquisition by Best Buy.

As I sit here in the US, on my second trip of the year, the reality of business here is even more striking than anticipated. Being on the ground, engaging directly with partners and customers, I’m not just making business deals, I’m experiencing the profound impact of our ‘peaches and eggs’ strategy. Every interaction is a step towards cementing Novosound’s place in this market. Our success story is a beacon for what Scottish innovation can achieve on the global stage with the right approach.