Scottish firm strikes groundbreaking deal for North Sea Carbon Storage

The Carbon Removers Secures Groundbreaking Deal For North Sea Carbon Storage

Agreement Marks Major Step in European Carbon Sequestration Efforts

Scotland startup The Carbon Removers, has signed a pivotal agreement to participate in Europe’s first operational CO2 storage facility under the Greensand Future project. The Carbon Removers will sequester 50,000 tonnes of CO2 in a depleted oil field 1,800 meters beneath the North Sea seabed, solidifying its role in advancing carbon removal initiatives.

The Greensand Future facility, operated by INEOS in collaboration with other industry leaders, aims to permanently store 400,000 tonnes of CO2 annually by the end of 2025. With ambitions to increase capacity to 8 million tonnes per year, the project is a cornerstone of Europe’s efforts to meet net-zero emissions targets.

Richard Nimmons, CEO of The Carbon Removers, highlighted the significance of the partnership. “The North Sea presents an extraordinary opportunity to support Europe’s transition to net zero. By partnering with Greensand Future, we’re addressing emissions with actionable solutions today, not years down the line,” he said.

The Carbon Removers’ involvement aligns with Scotland’s growing focus on climate innovation. First Minister John Swinney recently visited the company’s site in Dumfries, praising its leadership in permanent carbon solutions. “It is inspiring to see companies like The Carbon Removers at the forefront of tackling climate challenges,” Swinney remarked.

This agreement also positions The Carbon Removers to expand its portfolio of high-quality, permanent carbon removal credits, offering practical tools to accelerate decarbonization across sectors.

The Greensand Future initiative has undergone rigorous technical verification by DNV, ensuring that stored CO2 will remain securely contained in the Nini West reservoir, a depleted oil field in the Danish North Sea. The European Commission estimates that 250 million tonnes of CO2 storage capacity will be required annually by 2040 to meet Paris Agreement objectives.