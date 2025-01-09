Scottish firm Rovtech doubles workforce following game-changing robotics acquisition

“With this acquisition, we’re not just expanding our capabilities - we’re looking to set the standard for efficiency and innovation across the nuclear and subsea energy sectors” - John Polson, Rovtech

An Aberdeen-based robotics and tooling firm is doubling its workforce after sealing a seven-figure “transformative” deal to acquire a specialist in remotely operated subsea vehicles.

Rovtech said the agreement to take on the Valor remotely operated vehicle (ROV) business from Seatronics would “enhance its position as a global technology leader in manufacturing robotics, tooling and harsh environment equipment for nuclear and subsea operations”. Valor’s ROV is described as a lightweight, highly portable system that has “redefined industry benchmarks for what can be achieved in data collection and physical intervention”.

The deal doubles Rovtech’s workforce, which operates across two key sites in Aberdeen and Barrow-in-Furness, from ten to 20 employees. Rovtech itself was recently acquired by climate tech venture studio Ventex.

John Polson, chief executive at Rovtech, said: “The Valor ROV has provided a step change in what has traditionally been the limitations of an ‘observation class’ ROV. Its lightweight design, power, manoeuvrability and unmatched ability to integrate several state-of-the-art sensors make it an indispensable tool for modern subsea operations, and we are thrilled to integrate this business into Rovtech.

“With this acquisition, we’re not just expanding our capabilities - we’re looking to set the standard for efficiency and innovation across the nuclear and subsea energy sectors. I am also excited to witness the incredible potential for collaboration between the two teams going forward, and what this will unlock.”

Ventex is focused on “repurposing” companies, technologies, skills and experience in the existing supply chain to support renewable energy markets. It is also investing in early-stage companies with technologies that are seen as having significant potential to help solve the climate crisis.

Ventex managing partner Steve Gray said: "Rovtech’s acquisition of Valor brings together world-class engineering and manufacturing with technology leadership to create a new leader in robotics for subsea, nuclear and other harsh environments. By applying Rovtech’s full-service product development, prototyping and manufacturing capability to the cutting-edge Valor programme, we will enable lower cost, safer and lower carbon work for end-users of subsea robotics.”