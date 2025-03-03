Scottish Fine Soaps unveils new flagship products to celebrate brand's 50th year

The Scottish Fine Soaps Company, one of Scotland’s leading soap and self-care brands, has today unveiled two new flagship product ranges, Oakmoss and Wild Heather - paying tribute to the brand’s deep-rooted Scottish heritage.

Available from the beginning of March the new Oakmoss and Wild Heather products are a natural evolution from the brand’s highly popular and multi-award-winning Sea Kelp range. Available to buy as Hand Wash, Body Wash, Cleanings Bars and Hand Creams both ranges are inspired by the wondrous magnitude of Scotland’s wilderness and are expertly crafted using the finest Scottish extracts which are sustainable foraged or farmed in Scotland.

The Oakmoss range is designed to bring an earthy, crisp and calming scent to everyday lives. Inspired by the ancient Scottish woodlands, expect pine-like cedar to awaken the senses, while an aromatic breeze of oakmoss, patchouli, cedarwood and amber nourishes your soul. Infused with the natural antioxidants of Scots Pine and Rowan tree extract, this woody, mossy, unisex range is made using a 100% natural fragrance.

The Wild Heather products create sweet and soothing bloom for hands and body. Inspired by the serenity of an open Scottish moorland in late summer. The range is alive with locally sourced heather extract and the essence of nature is captured in every drop of the fragrance for a unique experience as you enjoy the relaxing benefits of the outdoors with a fragrance inspired by natural phytoncides. Delicate wisps of pink pepper and musk are finished with a floral vanilla sweetness.

That’s not all. In response to changing consumer demands, The Scottish Fine Soaps team is delighted to announce that one of its best-selling unisex ranges, Au Lait, is now vegan-friendly. Gillian Horn, Scottish Fine Soaps’ Production Director has carefully selected a combination of Scottish Oat and Chamomile milks to replace the organic cows’ milk to create a new and improved version of the creamy classic.

To celebrate Scottish Fine Soaps’ 50th year, the brand has revealed a refreshed look across a variety of The Scottish Fine Soaps Company’s classic ranges including Sea Kelp, Au Lait and the Men’s Grooming Thistle & Black Pepper Collection, and are all available to buy on the Scottish Fine Soaps Company website.

Robert Ross, Managing Director of The Scottish Fine Soaps Company, said: “At Scottish Fine Soaps, we do much more than just clean, our products clear your thoughts and allow you to reconnect yourself with nature. This year marks our 50th anniversary making us Scotland’s oldest bath and beauty manufacturer. And to celebrate, we’re embarking on this new adventure with our stunning rebrand.

The new products and our refreshed look have been years in the making and we can’t wait for our loyal and new customers to join us on this journey. Come, explore and try our products that will provide instant nourishment for the mind, body and soul.”