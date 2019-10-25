Scottish Financial Services Awards 2019 winners revealed

The winners of this year’s revamped Scottish Financial Services Awards 2019 were last night announced at a ceremony at the EICC in Edinburgh.

Those picking up trophies at the event – run by Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE) and sponsored by EY – were FNZ, the first Scotland-based fintech unicorn business; Mikaela Thompson, apprentice at Morgan Stanley, and a joint entry from Skills Development Scotland and the City of Glasgow College.

The winners – in the Impact & Investment, Rising Star and Pioneer categories respectively – were credited with collaboration, world-leading industry success and commitment to benefiting society.

Sue Dawe, EY partner and head of financial services in Scotland, said: “The impressive calibre of this year’s winners and their fellow finalists is yet another clear demonstration of the relentless commitment to excellence within Scotland’s financial services industry. By being collaborative, innovative and continuing to invest in talent we can help to ensure the long-term success of our industry.

“I am particularly pleased with the addition of the Pioneer category this year which offers an opportunity to recognise and hopefully learn from the new ideas at work in our industry bringing transformational, positive change. EY is extremely proud work in partnership with SFE as the sponsor this flagship event for the financial services industry in Scotland, congratulations to all who were shortlisted.”