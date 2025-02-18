Scottish Financial Enterprise chief to open The Scotsman Investment Conference
Others now confirmed to speak at The Scotsman annual event on Wednesday 19 March at The Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel in Edinburgh include Fahad Kamal, chief investment officer at Coutts, who will focus on the changing global economic and political landscape. And Nicola Anderson, chief executive of FinTech Scotland, will be joining a panel on sustainability alongside Jo Freeman-Young, senior sustainable finance manager at EY and Kaisie Rayner, founder and director of A Future Worth Living In.
A range of topics from investment strategies for 2025 to international markets and sustainability, will be covered at the conference which is sure to be a big draw for individuals and organisations with an interest in investment.
Other well-respected and high-profile names taking part on the day include Zehrid Osmani, portfolio manager at Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust, part of Franklin Templeton, Chloé Darling-Stewart, investment specialist manager at Baillie Gifford, Mark Beaumont, partner, investor relationships at Eos Advisory, and Elizabeth Pirrie chief operating officer at Investing Women Angels.
There will also be plenty of time for Q&A sessions and networking throughout the day.
Sponsors of The Scotsman Investment Conference confirmed to date are Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust, Baillie Gifford and the Scottish National Investment Bank.
Rosemary Gallagher of The Scotsman said: “It’s great to have such a wide range of expert speakers taking part in our annual Investment Conference. And we’re sure everyone will be looking forward to hearing Sandy Begbie speak about Scotland’s place in global investment at the start of the day. We would also like to thank all our sponsors for supporting our event.”
Find out more and register here
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.