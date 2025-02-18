Scottish Financial Enterprise chief to open The Scotsman Investment Conference

The Scotsman Investment Conference | Scott Louden

Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE) chief executive Sandy Begbie will open this year’s The Scotsman Investment Conference, where he will share his views on where Scotland sits on a global scale and how it is seen as an investment destination.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Others now confirmed to speak at The Scotsman annual event on Wednesday 19 March at The Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel in Edinburgh include Fahad Kamal, chief investment officer at Coutts, who will focus on the changing global economic and political landscape. And Nicola Anderson, chief executive of FinTech Scotland, will be joining a panel on sustainability alongside Jo Freeman-Young, senior sustainable finance manager at EY and Kaisie Rayner, founder and director of A Future Worth Living In.

A range of topics from investment strategies for 2025 to international markets and sustainability, will be covered at the conference which is sure to be a big draw for individuals and organisations with an interest in investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other well-respected and high-profile names taking part on the day include Zehrid Osmani, portfolio manager at Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust, part of Franklin Templeton, Chloé Darling-Stewart, investment specialist manager at Baillie Gifford, Mark Beaumont, partner, investor relationships at Eos Advisory, and Elizabeth Pirrie chief operating officer at Investing Women Angels.

There will also be plenty of time for Q&A sessions and networking throughout the day.

Sponsors of The Scotsman Investment Conference confirmed to date are Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust, Baillie Gifford and the Scottish National Investment Bank.

Rosemary Gallagher of The Scotsman said: “It’s great to have such a wide range of expert speakers taking part in our annual Investment Conference. And we’re sure everyone will be looking forward to hearing Sandy Begbie speak about Scotland’s place in global investment at the start of the day. We would also like to thank all our sponsors for supporting our event.”