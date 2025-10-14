Scottish fashion chain Quiz to open up to ten new ‘aspirational’ stores

“We have evolved our retail formula at Quiz” – Sheraz Ramzan, CEO

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quiz Clothing, the Glasgow-headquartered fashion retailer, has insisted that it’s “back to growth” for the chain after earmarking as many as ten store openings over the next 12 months.

The firm, which has faced a challenging few years amid the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis, said it would be building on a “more aspirational store concept” unveiled at Braehead Glasgow in September as a design blueprint. The Scottish firm is looking at regions across the UK with a focus on London and the south as it rolls out between five and ten new stores over the coming year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Sheraz Ramzan said: “We have evolved our retail formula at Quiz and, encouraged by a strong uplift in life-for-like retail sales over the summer, we are confident the new strategy is working.

Quiz recently unveiled its new-look format at the Braehead shopping centre near Glasgow.

“The plan is to now expand in the right locations through units that provide the best possible backdrop for our extended product offering. This will be underpinned by an improved capex and return model with more flexible lease terms.”

The firm said its relocated and renovated store in the Braehead shopping centre showcased its latest store concept. Spanning 1,800 square feet, the new outlet is said to offer a more sophisticated shopping experience.

A softer design concept framed by white and gold fittings has introduced an “elevated and aspirational environment” for customers, with in-store screens for video-led campaign content and “enhanced digital offerings”.