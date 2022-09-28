Scottish fashion brand goes global with collection inspired by Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks

Little Lies began in a Fife bedroom in 2015 and has grown to become a well established brand with fans across the world ordering a wide range of clothing from the company’s Perthshire HQ.

Previously a boutique buying in curated collections of stock from suppliers across the globe, Little Lies is now taking control of the design process and is this week launching a fashion collection designed largely in house.

The firm, which has grown to employ some 15 staff with a seven-figure turnover, plans to expand its design team to showcase Scottish design and artistry to its worldwide following. The 70s themed brand’s new collection is inspired by Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost all of the pieces were designed and refined by an in-house team overseen by company co-founder Jade Robertson before being manufactured by “carefully selected and vetted suppliers”.

She said: “This Stevie Nicks collection is huge for us in so many ways - it is at the very core of our style but it represents so much more because these pieces are entirely by us, for our customers.

“Taking the creative process in house is so important to us - we can make sure the clothes we create fit our fans’ tastes and are inclusive to all body types as we can expand our size range far beyond what we could in the past.

“It also allows us to showcase the amazing talents of the creative staff we already have in house, and create opportunities for more Scottish creatives to join us in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little Lies co-founder Jade Robertson at the company's Perthshire HQ.

Robertson added: “Scotland can and should be a hub for great design and to be able to be part of that and take it to our following - which spans every corner of the world - is an honour.”