“Celebrating 30 years in Dundee is incredible, and creates this amazing sense of achievement” – Denise McHugh, operations director

US group Dover Fueling Solutions has celebrated the 30th anniversary of its Dundee manufacturing facility.

Formerly known as Schlumberger Retail Petroleum Systems, before being acquired by Tokheim and ultimately Dover Fueling Solutions, the Tayside manufacturing site was officially opened in 1995 to centralise fuel dispenser production in Europe. The site has grown into a key production hub, exporting clean energy and conventional dispensers globally.

The Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) Dundee facility employs more than 350 people. In terms of production, the site has the capacity to make some 25,000 dispensers and 100,000 nozzles every year.

Some of the staff celebrating the anniversary outside the Dundee plant.

Denise McHugh, operations director at DFS Dundee, said: “Celebrating 30 years in Dundee is incredible, and creates this amazing sense of achievement. We, as DFS, have been able to accomplish so much as a site – from the first CNG dispenser manufacture, to our one millionth nozzle and now our enhanced dispenser range for EMEA [Europe, the Middle East and Africa], not to mention our recent Manufacturing Award nomination and Dover Corporation EHS Award win. It’s been a fantastic journey of growth and we still have so much we want to achieve.”

Kurt Dillen, DFS regional vice president and general manager, added: “The success and longevity of the DFS Dundee site is truly a testament to past and present teams. Our Dundee facility is crucial to ensure we continue to provide technologically advanced, reliable, and high-quality dispensers to our expanding EMEA customer base. Here’s to the next 30 years in Dundee.”

In the 2019/20 financial year, the one millionth nozzle was installed at the Dundee facility. Headquartered in Texas, DFS has a strong global manufacturing and technology development presence, with facilities in Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, UK and the United States.

The Austin-headquartered company also makes products that support LNG dispensing as well as EV chargers.

Pump dispensers outside the company's Scottish facility.

At the start of this year, it emerged that new car sales had motored ahead in Scotland last year but industry bosses said more needed to be done to encourage the uptake of electric vehicles over the coming months.

The Scottish Motor Trade Association (SMTA) said new car sales north of the Border grew by 3 per cent for the year to December 2024, compared with 2023, and ahead of a UK average of 2.6 per cent.