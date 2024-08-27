Scottish ethical brewer spearheads growth of Fairtrade beer and launches ‘delicious’ new IPA

“We’re not adopting Fairtrade fonio to give ourselves a USP, but to show what can be achieved when you collaborate with farming communities for a fairer deal” – Alan Mahon, founder

Scottish ethical beer brand Brewgooder is spearheading the growth of Fairtrade beer in the UK after creating a “world-first” supply chain.

The brewer has set up the world’s first Fairtrade-certified brewing supply chain for climate-resilient fonio grain. The move has the “game-changing” potential to put farming communities in West Africa on a level footing with other nations, the firm said.

The pioneering supply chain was set up in just six months thanks to close working between Glasgow-based Brewgooder and fonio farming cooperatives in Guinea. It has been created so farmers are paid a fairer price for their work and grain, while fostering “sustainable and equitable economic growth” for their nearby communities.

Brewgooder Fonio Session IPA, described as a 'delicious, crisp and hoppy' beer, has been backed from launch by three UK supermarket chains.

Brewgooder has also made the new supply chain accessible to all. Named “Open Grain”, any UK brewer or business looking to utilise fonio will be able to tap into the Fairtrade-certified supply of the grain. The move has been made in tandem with the brewer’s launch of the first beer made with Fairtrade-certified fonio grain, Brewgooder Fonio Session IPA, a “delicious, crisp and hoppy” beer which has been backed from launch by three UK supermarket chains.

Fonio is a climate-resilient super grain native to West Africa and one of the WWF’s 50 foods for the future. It is quick to harvest, doesn’t require fertilisers and uses much less water to grow than barley.

Alan Mahon, Brewgooder founder, said: “Alone we can make a small but meaningful difference, but as an entire industry - even if only adopting Fairtrade fonio in small amounts - we can support farmers in Guinea make a game-changing impact on these communities while simultaneously bringing quality and desirable products to market. Enabling other beer producers to use our supply chain makes that possible.

“We’re not adopting Fairtrade fonio to give ourselves a USP, but to show what can be achieved when you collaborate with farming communities for a fairer deal. We faced almost impossible odds in bringing this supply chain together in just six months, but we achieved it through the incredible effort, commitment, and drive of our farming and logistics partners.”

Brewgooder Fonio has already secured listings in Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and the Co-op, and is also available on British Airways’ flights. It was recently recognised with a Great Taste Award.

UK consumer demand for Fairtrade products has surged in recent years, with Kantar research from 2022 revealing that around 80 per cent of consumers have chosen Fairtrade products over an alternative, with growth in retail sales of bananas, coffee and tea.

Brewgooder, whose turnover increased 74 per cent to £3.7 million last year, predicts the new product will add more than £2m in retail sales to the UK’s Fairtrade market annually, with the potential to grow significantly beyond that as the category grows.

