Scottish Equity Partners provides fresh funds for Icelandic travel tech outfit

Since SEP’s initial investment in November 2020, Dohop has expanded its network of partner airlines by 25-plus carriers across five continents, resulting in a network of more than 50 carriers globally, including AirTransat, EasyJet and Vueling.

The initial investment also enabled the firm to grow its team by almost a third in ten countries, including France, Germany, Iceland and the UK.

With the fresh investment, Dohop plans to hire additional staff and expand its development capabilities to address the “unprecedented” demand from airlines looking to increase their networks and create new connections.

The firm is behind a 'virtual interlining offering', allowing airlines and scheduled transport providers to sell complex itineraries without the need for code sharing or traditional interline agreements.

Andrew Davidson, director at SEP, said: “With the easing of global travel restrictions, airlines are keen to expand their networks and distribution capabilities, and we are delighted to provide Dohop, the leading provider of interlining technology, with further funding to address a four billion annual passenger market.”

David Gunnarsson, chief executive of Dohop, said: “Our technology enables partnerships between airlines and offers passengers more destinations and travel customisation. With the support of SEP, our airline ecosystem has grown substantially, and we will continue to connect the world’s leading airlines, airports, and scheduled transport providers across the globe.

“We are delighted to have SEP’s continued support in our mission to revolutionise travel connectivity,” he added.

