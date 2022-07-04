Scottish Enterprise backs Internet of Things accelerator as more firms join up

Following its launch last year, the Smart Things Accelerator Centre (STAC) said its partnership with Scottish Enterprise will deliver additional services and support to Scotland’s first IoT accelerator programme. Additionally, 13 new companies are joining STAC.

Paul Wilson, STAC’s chief executive, said: “Scaling tech companies ready for international success needs harmonised company building, market traction and capital investment, and this is what we will be striving to deliver through our partnership with Scottish Enterprise.

“The new strategic partnership is a testament to how much we have achieved to date, and it means we can combine forces to effectively scale our supported companies.

“Through a combination of strategic partnerships, new revenue streams and increased sponsorship from UK and international corporate partners, we are now in a position to further scale STAC in the months and years ahead.”

Ana Gallardo, team leader for entrepreneurial development at Scottish Enterprise, said: “We’re continuing Scottish Enterprise support for STAC because it provides the support needed by entrepreneurs and manufacturers looking to scale up and get their technology products, often requiring significant investment, into production.

“With our new strategic partnership, we are dovetailing Scottish Enterprise assistance within the STAC programme, strengthening the overall package of help available to develop the next generation of innovative, early stage IoT companies to help grow Scotland’s economy.

“Creating a manufacturing accelerator was a key action from Scotland’s manufacturing recovery plan, and we at Scottish Enterprise are proud to play a part in welcoming the second cohort of businesses to STAC.”

STAC CEO Paul Wilson at front centre, with STAC team, advisers and cohort. Picture: Stewart Attwood

The 13 companies joining STAC are My Perro/Eslington, Attis Fitness, Danu Robotics, Bilis/Electro-Peds, Everyware, FC Labs, MX3CS, Neurobright, Osbot, QIoT, TechQore, Nooku, and Airspection.

Headquartered at Skypark in Glasgow, STAC is in advanced planning to increase space to accommodate more than 200 desks. The 13 new companies accepted onto the programme will take the overall cohort to 26.

Pivot International and Jordan Talent Solutions have also been added as corporate sponsors.

STAC is an industry-government partnership aimed at producing Scottish IoT companies capable of scaling and competing on a global level, with a three-year target to create more than 25 IoT companies supporting around 750 jobs, reporting revenue in the region of £750 million, and with cohort companies raising investment in excess of £100m.

Wilson added: “We are well ahead of schedule and the STAC team are excited to welcome another 13 high potential tech companies into our programme. Tech is everywhere today and STAC is offering the specialised support needed for IoT focused scale-ups.

“The jobs we help create will offer our graduates promising careers in product design, hardware, and software development in Scotland, delivering solid return on investment from our education investment.