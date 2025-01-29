Scottish EDGE launches new £150,000 Mission EDGE Award

Businesses looking to make a positive impact in Scotland’s economy could be in the running for up to £150,000 of support from Scottish EDGE thanks to a new award, Mission EDGE, funded by Scottish Enterprise.

This new award debuts as part of the 25th round of Scottish EDGE Awards which open for submissions on January 29, offering a total prize pot of £1.5 million.

The introduction of the Mission EDGE award is designed to reflect Scottish Enterprise’s focus on driving meaningful change in Scotland’s economic performance by concentrating their expertise on three priority areas. These ‘missions’ are to create an internationally competitive energy transition industry in Scotland, to scale the impact of Scotland’s innovation strengths into high-growth industries of the future and to drive capital investment to deliver a step change in Scotland’s productivity.

The latest round also marks the introduction of the Techscaler-supported top Young EDGE Award. Techscaler, a Scottish government-backed programme designed to create, develop, and scale tech startups, is supporting this award to recognise and reward exceptional young talent in the tech sector. The award offers a £15,000 prize to the top technology-focused business in the category for founders under the age of 30.

Scottish EDGE 2025 Trophies

Evelyn McDonald, CEO of Scottish EDGE said: "Scottish Enterprise has been a founding partner and ongoing supporter of Scottish EDGE, showing unwavering commitment to fostering entrepreneurship. Similarly, Techscaler has been an invaluable collaborator, providing vital resources and support to help early-stage businesses scale and succeed in the competitive tech landscape.

"These latest award additions enable us to empower businesses to not only achieve transformative growth but also play a vital role in building a thriving Scottish economy."

Scottish Enterprise Managing Director of Innovation and Investment Jane Martin said: “Scottish EDGE has uncovered and supported real success stories in Scotland and we are looking forward to seeing submissions from more great innovators for this new award. Scottish Enterprise’s mission-led approach means we are targeting our support where it can really help deliver transformational change for Scotland’s economy.

“We’re excited to provide this funding to businesses in collaboration with Scottish EDGE, powering our drive forward in creating a world-leading energy transition sector, delivering a step-change in Scotland’s productivity through driving increased capital investment, and scaling innovation in the high growth industries of the future.”

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes added: “Innovation is at the very heart of our economy. We have the talent, the skills and the facilities to make Scotland one of Europe’s fastest-growing start-up economies and our Techscaler programme is central to that.

“The new Techscaler Young EDGE Award will help to underpin our commitment to fostering and nurturing Scotland’s young and vibrant tech entrepreneurs as we develop our pipeline of future innovators."

To date, Scottish EDGE has supported 663 businesses, awarded over £28 million in grants and loans, created 4,172 jobs, and boosted the turnover of award-winning companies by £763 million.