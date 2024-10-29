Watch: Scottish eco-sails could herald return to earlier maritime age - and cut emissions by 30%

Scottish maritime tech developments around eco-sails could, manufacturers say, cut emissions on a transatlantic cargo sailing by as much as 30 per cent.

Innovative new eco-technology which harkens back to the golden age of maritime travel will be put on display in Scotland as a vessel fitted with the Scottish equipment undergoes sea trials.

The Pacific Grebe has docked in Greenock to allow project partners as well as the Scottish Government, other ship owners and potential investors to see the FastRig - built in Glasgow - in action.

Smart Green Shipping’s retrofit eco sail, FastRig, previously underwent five months of land-based trials at Hunterston in North Ayrshire.

FastRig wingsail and ship alongside from drone | FastRig

Sea trials are expected to conclude next month and will confirm if lab modelling, conducted by the University of Southampton, showing that vessels fitted with FastRig could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 30 per cent annually on transatlantic crossing.

Data collected during these trials will allow the firm to model future cost savings on different vessels, on different routes, and bring to market data-driven analysis.

FastRig is built entirely in Scotland in collaboration with 360Energy (formerly Caley Ocean Group) and Malin Group. THe aim is to combine existing technology and engineering processes with a sustainable approach.

Smart Green Shipping has received investment from Scottish Enterprise, co-investing alongside one of the world’s leading shipping companies, MOL Drybulk, and won a £1.8 million research and development grant.

Last week, the company announced a £1m cash injection from the renewable energy company Drax.

Smart Green Shipping unlocks wind power for the shipping industry by building and financing autonomous, retrofittable wind technologies to help reduce carbon emissions by 30%. | Smart Green Shipping

The Department for Transport estimates that up to 40,000 ships worldwide could be suitable for wind-powered propulsion. Smart Green Shipping intends to begin first commercial installations on vessels next year.

Diane Gilpin, CEO of Smart Green Shipping, said: “At Smart Green Shipping we understand that the world is at a critical climate juncture and we must play our role in driving down emissions in shipping.

“It’s imperative that we shift from a conventional fuel-dominated business-as-usual approach and embrace this abundantly available direct energy source.

“Wind-assist solutions are key to reducing shipping emissions in line with science. Scotland has been an integral part of our journey to develop Smart Green Shipping’s technology and we will continue to collaborate with its high-quality manufacturing and engineering expertise as we go to scale production.”