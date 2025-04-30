Scottish dog chaperone business sees wedding bookings double

A Scottish dog chaperone business has seen wedding bookings double that of the previous year.

Solo Paws provides a range of pet services, including dog walking and cat sitting, as well as its popular wedding chaperone service. From walking down the aisle to posing for the perfect photographs, Solo Paws handles every detail, allowing the couple and wedding guests to enjoy the special day without any worry.

The business was founded in late 2023 by dog lover, Laura Findlay, following a period of poor mental health.

Formerly a social enterprise manager, Laura was eager to find a more fulfilling, non-office-based role, and launched the business after spotting a gap in the market for a bespoke wedding dog chaperone service.

Solo Paws

Business Gateway has played a key role in helping Solo Paws scale up and navigate the early stages of growth. With expert guidance from adviser Michelle Maddox, Laura received specialist HR advice, including contract templates, which enabled her to outsource work and manage growing demand more efficiently.

This support allowed the business to remain flexible and responsive, even during holidays or busy periods, while also giving Laura the space to explore personal development activities.

Additionally, Business Gateway provided valuable insights into business structure options and offered a sounding board for future expansion plans. Laura credits their help with boosting her confidence and providing the practical tools needed to turn her unique idea into a thriving venture.

Bookings for 2025 are already double that of last year and the Solo Paws team are expecting another surge as wedding season approaches.

Laura Findlay, Solo Paws

Laura Findlay, owner, Solo Paws, said: “I found starting by own business scary, especially after being out of work for six years due to focusing on my mental wellbeing. Aside from caring for my own pets and having one of our dogs at our wedding, I also knew that I lacked professional experience in the field I wanted to enter.

“Thanks to support from Business Gateway, and drawing on my business background, I’ve been able to slowly and gradually build experience up. Business Gateway has been fantastic, providing specialist HR advice to ensure I was properly set up with a contractor. My adviser has been great for brainstorming ideas and gathering information.”

Michelle Maddox, Business Gateway adviser, said: “It’s been a real pleasure supporting Laura on her journey with Solo Paws. Her passion for animals and her drive to create something truly unique in the pet care and wedding industry has been inspiring. We were able to provide tailored HR support and advice around business structure, helping her lay strong foundations for growth. Laura’s energy and vision are a real asset to the Perth business community."