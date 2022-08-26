Scottish dental giant with 500,000 patients creates in-house recruitment team
A Scottish dental group with more than 500,000 patients on its books has formed a dedicated in-house recruitment team to help support the rapidly growing business.
Jo Hood and Karen Diamond join Clyde Munro Dental Group - already Scotland’s biggest player with some 70 practices - bringing a combined 35 years’ experience in specialist recruitment and an in-depth knowledge of the healthcare sector.
The pair will look to build networks throughout the UK and target Europe and beyond to source dentists.
Hood, who previously worked alongside Diamond at Edinburgh-based medical recruitment business Head Medical, said: “Initially, recruitment played only a small part within Clyde Munro’s overarching human resources department as it had been relatively straightforward for individual practices to source their own talent.
“The landscape has radically changed and the establishment of the Scottish dental sector’s first dedicated in-house recruitment team shows the group’s commitment to ensuring its patients receive quality care - and that more people can receive treatment both via the NHS and privately.
“Clyde Munro has now made recruitment a key business focus. Supporting the group’s growth through finding exceptional talent to join us when there is a shortage of dental candidates is a challenge. But it’s one that Karen and I are looking forward to facing head on.”
The group, which was founded by Jim Hall in 2015 with the acquisition of seven practices, brands itself as the largest exclusively Scottish dental group and says about one in 11 Scots is a patient within its network. Bosses also pointed to “significant” digital investment in the business.
