Scottish dental giant with 500,000 patients creates in-house recruitment team

Jo Hood and Karen Diamond join Clyde Munro Dental Group - already Scotland’s biggest player with some 70 practices - bringing a combined 35 years’ experience in specialist recruitment and an in-depth knowledge of the healthcare sector.

The pair will look to build networks throughout the UK and target Europe and beyond to source dentists.

Hood, who previously worked alongside Diamond at Edinburgh-based medical recruitment business Head Medical, said: “Initially, recruitment played only a small part within Clyde Munro’s overarching human resources department as it had been relatively straightforward for individual practices to source their own talent.

Jo Hood and Karen Diamond join Clyde Munro Dental Group.

“The landscape has radically changed and the establishment of the Scottish dental sector’s first dedicated in-house recruitment team shows the group’s commitment to ensuring its patients receive quality care - and that more people can receive treatment both via the NHS and privately.

“Clyde Munro has now made recruitment a key business focus. Supporting the group’s growth through finding exceptional talent to join us when there is a shortage of dental candidates is a challenge. But it’s one that Karen and I are looking forward to facing head on.”