Scottish CBD health products firm unveils key hires ahead of market listing

The firm, which was set up to supply high-quality cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp seed oil products, has appointed two new non-executive directors and a head of sales.

Jill Overland and Nikki Cooper will shortly join the board, while the company has also recruited Mark Underwood as head of sales as it targets new distribution channels for its growing range of products, which are currently available online through its own website and via more than 20 third-party websites.

Overland has more than 25 years of experience working in senior finance roles and is currently responsible for finance and corporate services at Cuadrilla.

Cooper is a qualified solicitor and chartered company secretary, whose career to date has spanned multiple roles, including as a general counsel at Ora Capital Partners, and in corporate finance at N+1 Brewin.

She founded her own health supplement brand, Inner Me, following her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis in 2009. The brand successfully gained entry into major retailers, including Boots, Holland & Barrett, Selfridges and Ocado, as well as on the television shopping channel QVC.

Voyager was founded last year by Nick Tulloch, former chief executive of Zoetic International, the first CBD company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

In February, the fledgling firm raised £874,000 through an oversubscribed crowdfunding campaign on Seedrs, and in April raised a further £741,000 through a private fundraise, including a commitment of £100,000 from Greencare Capital, the Aquis-listed investment company focused on medicinal cannabis and related areas.

Eric Boyle, chairman of Voyager, said: “These high-quality hires add to the momentum at Voyager and Jill and Nikki each bring significant amounts of relevant experience to the board.

“Their appointments reflect our robust approach to assurance and compliance as the strong foundations upon which we are building the brand and the business.

“Mark brings additional direct sales experience to the company and his track record in establishing distribution partnerships with established retailers will be invaluable as we continue to grow and ensure Voyager products are accessible to the widest possible range of consumers.”

