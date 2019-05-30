Scottish Business Resilience CEO to step down after 9 years

The Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) has unveiled a host of top-level changes as its chief executive steps down after nine years at the helm.

Mandy Haeburn-Little will continue to lead the threat prevention organisation until August, when her responsibilities will be shared by two other roles.

Tasks will be split between chief operations officer Lynsae Tulloch and head of cyber security and innovation Eamonn Keane, who resigned from Police Scotland to take on the newly created post.

During her tenure, Haeburn-Little helped to roll out SBRC partnership models with the Mayor’s Office in London and in Manchester. She is now is looking to establish new consulting opportunities and is due to start work on a cyber centre in Yorkshire.

SBRC chair Paddy Tomkins said: “The models Mandy has developed are now being emulated across the UK, ensuring that more communities reap the rewards of being safer places in which to invest, do business and create high-value jobs.

“We are tremendously grateful to Mandy, and sad to see her leave SBRC, but we are also excited by her ambitious plans for the future, plans in which SBRC will play a prominent role and from which we and the business sector in Scotland will benefit.”

Haeburn-Little said: “I’m a great believer in knowing when is the right time to stand aside to enable new talent and prospects to come through.

“In both Eamonn and Lynsae we have two proven operators who will be able to focus on the cyber and non-cyber elements of what we offer. This will ensure the business community and all of our members and stakeholders see continued innovation and support."