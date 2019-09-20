Scottish Building Society joins Scottish Financial Enterprise

Have your say

The Scottish Building Society has joined the industry group that supports the country’s financial services sector.

The society joins the likes of HSBC, Investec, JPMorgan, KPMG, and Lloyds Banking Group at Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE).

With some 33,000 members, the Scottish Building Society is one of the world’s oldest financial institutions of its kind, having celebrated its 170th anniversary last year.

Chief executive Paul Denton said the society was joining “a prestigious organisation that has deep roots in Scotland’s financial sector”.

SFE represents an industry which employs in excess of 160,000 people in Scotland.

Graeme Jones, chief executive of Scottish Financial Enterprise said: “We are thrilled to welcome the Scottish Building Society to our immense membership and know they will benefit greatly from the support, influence and promotion that Scottish Financial Enterprise offers its members.”