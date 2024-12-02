Scottish brewer with famed branding eyes bold expansion move

“We could not be happier with what he has achieved and can see the business growing a lot more” – Robert Kinniburgh, Business Gateway

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A beer-maker that is billed as the first brewery in the town of Paisley for more than 120 years has expanded its premises and ramped up production.

Two Towns Down was started by Sandy McKelvie and specialises in flavoured distilled beers. The brewery offers a broad range of products and flavours for purchase online and at its tap room, which is open on Fridays and Saturdays. The firm’s products are also stocked in various shops across Scotland. Each can sports the renowned Paisley pattern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Towns Down has now taken over the building next door in a bid to expand the business by increasing production and boosting sales activity. Support for the expansion move was provided by Business Gateway.

Each of the beer-maker's cans sports the unique Paisley pattern.

When McKelvie was a child, his parents were told he may never learn to read due to dyslexia and dyspraxia, but he has triumphed over this adversity and has a degree in brewing and distilling from Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University. While he was a student, he received lots of training in local bars and microbreweries.

McKelvie received one-to-one specialist advice from Business Gateway adviser Robert Kinniburgh, who signposted Sandy to funding, which resulted in him receiving a business resilience grant from Renfrewshire Council. This gave him the opportunity to purchase new equipment to ramp up production capacity and output.

McKelvie said: “The advice and support I received from Business Gateway was fantastic and really allowed me to make tangible growth in my business. The funding Robert directed me to was essential for improving production and allowing me to create more beer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kinniburgh added: “It is amazing to see the growth of Sandy’s business, especially the expansion into bigger premises. We could not be happier with what he has achieved and can see the business growing a lot more. His development of his online brand and his expansion is just the beginning, and we cannot wait to see him flourish.”