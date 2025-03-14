Scottish biotechnology talent has potential for international recognition

Scottish scale-ups have the ability to overcome challenges to achieve success on the global stage

In the rapidly evolving biotechnology sector, scaling from start-up to global contender presents a myriad of challenges. These challenges are not insurmountable but rather opportunities to propel growth and establish a presence on the world stage. As I prepare to take part in a panel discussion at this week’s IBioIC conference in Glasgow, I wanted to share my insights on the critical importance of seizing opportunities for international visibility, the strength of Scottish talent, and the lessons learned from recent endeavours.

Biotechnology scale-ups face unique hurdles, including regulatory compliance, securing investment, and building a solid PR and marketing foundation. Indeed, one of the biggest barriers for scaling up that I see is around communication. Audiences are often unfamiliar with new technologies and sceptical of their credibility. A strong brand presence, credible message and visibility are essential to overcome these barriers.

My recent trip to the US highlighted the importance of global visibility for Remora, as a rapidly growing business, as well as for our clients. While supporting our client Pro3dure’s expansion in the dental and audiology sectors, we were also able to grow our own network with new commercial partners and raise awareness of our unique anti-biofilm technology in key markets. Being in the US helped boost sales for Pro3dure and increased our own brand visibility in the health sector, where regulatory clearance plays a significant role.

We have a talented and highly intelligent biotechnology sector in Scotland, but to push through the glass ceiling and go global, it's essential to harness this talent and expertise.

My diverse experience in various sectors, including medical devices, the paper industry, and the thin film industry, has equipped me with the skills to scale businesses from prototype to full-scale manufacturing. My success is a testament to the strength and resilience of Scottish talent in navigating the complexities of start-ups.

For scale-ups, timing is everything. Recognising and seizing opportunities as they arise can make the difference between success and stagnation. Opportunities for global visibility don't come along often but when they do, it's crucial to harness them. Our recent trip to the US was a prime example of this.

Transparency and communication with investors are also critical on a scale-up journey. It’s important to keep investors informed and involved and regular updates about progress and challenges can maintain their support and trust.

Dr Yvonne Davies is Chief Commercial Officer for Remora

I’m passionate about sharing the experience I’ve gained over the years with emerging start-ups who are looking to scale. First and foremost, understand your customer, or the solution you want to tackle, and ensure the technology can meet those needs. A solid foundation, backed by regulatory compliance and a clear value proposition, is essential for long-term success.

Building a well-rounded team that combines technical, commercial and communications expertise along with start-up experience is another key to success. This means, finding individuals with different skillsets to bolster your team and provide different perspectives. A multi-talented, multifaceted team is vital. Having the right people in the right roles can make or break a business. However, if you’re struggling to recruit, look externally for support, whether that’s from experts within recruitment or communications fields. We also collaborate with our academic partners who provide incredible knowledge and technical expertise that feeds into our R&D and commercial partnerships.

As I prepare for the IBioIC conference, my message to scale-ups is clear: seize opportunities for global visibility, leverage the strength of Scottish talent, and navigate the scale-up journey with transparency, good communication and focus. By doing so, biotechnology scale-ups can overcome challenges and achieve success on the global stage.