Scottish biotech company Lentitek secures £1m funding

Edinburgh-based biotech company Lentitek Ltd has secured £700,000 in private funding from Equity Gap, a leading Scottish angel investment syndicate, bringing its total investment to £1 million in the last six months.

This follows a £300,000 Innovate UK grant awarded recently, earlier, accelerating the development and commercialisation of its groundbreaking viral vector technology for next-generation cancer treatments.

Lentitek specialises in developing manufacturing technologies for lentiviral vectors, which are essential in the delivery of CAR-T cell and gene therapies - breakthrough treatments for cancer and genetic disorders.

Equity Gap played a key role in connecting Lentitek with like-minded investors committed to advancing its technology towards commercialisation. Existing investors, including Gabriel-IS, Apollo Informal Investment, and Scottish Enterprise, joined Equity Gap and prominent private investors in providing the funding.

Fraser Lusty (Equity Gap), Leif Anderson (Lentitek), Adam Inche (Lentitek).

Commenting on the investment, Fraser Lusty, Managing Director of Equity Gap, said: “Lentitek is tackling one of the biggest challenges in modern medicine—making advanced cancer therapies more widely accessible. With a cancer diagnosis occurring in the UK every 90 seconds and nearly 3.5 million people living with the disease, investing in breakthrough technologies like Lentitek’s is essential to improving patient outcomes.”

Kerry Sharp, Director of Entrepreneurship and Investment at Scottish Enterprise, added: “This investment highlights our dedication to supporting the growth of ambitious businesses in Scotland. By helping these companies scale, we aim to create high-quality, high-value jobs and empower them to compete and lead in global markets. Scotland has distinct global strengths in industries such as Biotechnology and fostering the development of companies such as Lentitek is key to sustaining their success and driving future growth.”

Adam Inche, Founder and CEO of Lentitek, added: “We are delighted to have received this level of investment. It is a tremendous endorsement of the progress made to date and the enormous potential of the technology to help patients access lifesaving treatments.”

Over the past six months, Lentitek has gained significant market traction, securing evaluation agreements with major contract manufacturing companies. The company now aims to expand its partnerships with leading therapeutic developers working to treat some of the world’s most challenging diseases.

Cell and gene therapies have transformed the treatment landscape for previously untreatable conditions, but challenges in manufacturing and delivery remain barriers to widespread adoption. Lentitek’s technology addresses these hurdles, enabling developers to scale production efficiently and reduce costs, making these advanced therapies more affordable and accessible.

With strong investor backing and growing commercial momentum, Lentitek is poised for growth, well positioned to expand its operations and drive further innovation. Leif Anderson, Co-Founder and Chairman of Lentitek, concluded:

“This oversubscribed funding places Lentitek in a formidable position to capitalise on traction already secured by Adam and his team. Appetite for the technology is clear, and this investment coupled with the commercial and technical talent within the business means we are well placed to deliver growth in the next 18 months.”