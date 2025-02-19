Scottish biofilm prevention leader Remora announces international business expert as new Chair

Remora, an award-winning leader in sustainable biofilm prevention technology, has announced the appointment of international business expert Martin Laudenbach as independent director and its next Chair.

The appointment marks a significant milestone in Remora's journey towards revolutionising biofilm prevention across various sectors, including healthcare, paints and coatings and textiles.

Developed in Scotland, the cutting-edge Remora® technology is inspired by the natural behaviour of red seaweed and backed by a decade-long collaboration with Unilever and support from leading UK universities and research bodies. The patented technology is a sustainable and non-toxic alternative to conventional antibacterial agents.

Martin Laudenbach

Martin Laudenbach has a proven track record of leading international businesses to success and brings a wealth of business and market expertise from a career spanning more than 30-years. He has held senior international leadership roles for organisations within the chemical industry, including BASF and Solvay, with his roles spanning Europe, the US and Asia.

Currently based in Frankfurt, Martin advises investors, boards, and C-level executives on transforming their business for superior performance and sustained profitable growth. His deep understanding of market forces, business models, and value drivers, combined with his ability to navigate disruptive changes, has led to substantial improvements in business performance. Something he seeks to bring to his role with Remora.

Martin Laudenbach, Chair at Remora, said: “I am passionate about working with organisations which take inspiration from nature and have a real vision for sustainable growth. The Remora® technology offers a truly game-changing solution to harmful biofilms and I am excited to join the team and share my experience of guiding businesses to achieve commercial success.

“Remora has a talented team with a shared belief in what they are working to achieve. I’m looking forward to working with them on their growth journey.”

Welcoming Martin’s appointment, Dr Richard Hammond, CEO of Remora, said: “Martin's strategic vision and passion for innovation and sustainability will be instrumental in guiding Remora through its next phase of growth and development. His impressive track record and dedication to sustainable practices align perfectly with our values and mission.