Scottish art gallery founded more than four decades ago hits market

Frames Gallery in Perth opened its doors in 1979. It has traded from its current premises in the city’s Victoria Street since 1991 and even became the first gallery in Scotland to have a presence online, launching its website in 1996.

A purpose-built extension a year later allowed the business to host year-round events and display a variety of important Scottish artists, including Elizabeth Blackadder, Victoria Crowe and John Brown.

The gallery’s owners, Hugh and Julie Goring, have decided to retire and have tasked Allied Surveyors Scotland with finding a buyer.

Hugh Goring said: “I have so enjoyed watching this business grow from a tiny 8 x 12 shop into one which ships art worldwide and has such a well-loved place in the Scottish art scene. But I would also love to see even further potential be developed by a new owner.”

Iain Mercer, Allied Surveyors Scotland’s director of commercial agency (east), added: “Frames Gallery has a uniqueness to it and as a business it has been carefully nurtured for over 40 years.

“This is a great opportunity for someone with an interest in the Scottish art scene to acquire an attractive package with obvious lifestyle benefits in a lovely city.”

Allied Surveyors Scotland currently has 32 offices in Scotland, spanning every postcode. It launched its east coast commercial agency in April 2018. The firm currently employs around 160 people in total.

