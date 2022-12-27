Community groups, third-sector organisations and public groups are being encouraged to apply for a share of a £5 million active travel fund.

Walking charity Paths for All has increased the maximum amount of its active travel fund available to public, community and third-sector organisations, which can now apply for grants of up to £100,000. Projects will be able to apply for between £5,000 and £100,000 – which is a 50 per cent increase from previous years.

Supported by Transport Scotland, the Smarter Choices, Smarter Places (SCSP) Open Fund doubled from £2.5m to £5m earlier this year as it aims to help cut the nation’s carbon emissions by supporting people across Scotland to travel in “more active and sustainable ways”.

Graham McQueen, SCSP manager at Paths for All, said: “With the continued support of Transport Scotland, we are delighted to be able to increase the maximum amount of grant available through the Smarter Choices, Smarter Places Open Fund to community groups and charities across Scotland. This increase recognises the importance of encouraging people to drive less and to travel in a more sustainable manner. We are facing an immediate climate crisis and we need to act now.”

A total of £13.5 million has been awarded to 542 projects across Scotland after the Open Fund was launched in 2017. Applications for the latest round of funding are open until the end of

March and will be awarded for a period of 12 months. McQueen added: “With these larger grants, applicants can extend their reach to more people.”

