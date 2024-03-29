Scotsman Money launches tomorrow
The new eight-page supplement will be published with The Scotsman on the last Saturday of every month, covering such personal finance issues as savings, investments, mortgages, pensions and tax. It will also look at topics like changes in government legislation and policy that impact money management.
Scotsman Money is launched in association with wealth manager Calton, and has support from Waverton Wealth and Aberdein Considine Wealth. Content will include news, features, commentary and opinion from sponsors, other industry experts and Scotsman writers.
Tomorrow’s supplement explores what savers and investors should look out for in the new tax year that starts on 6 April, including changes that were announced in the spring budget earlier this month. It also examines Scottish income tax as it diverges further from the system in other parts of the UK. And there will be a section dedicated to answering topical personal finance questions. This month’s question, being answered by Aberdein Considine Wealth, asks what can be done to help someone get better organised with their finances to allow them to save or invest more.
Rosemary Gallagher, The Scotsman head of commercial content, said: “We’re launching Scotsman Money to help people make sense of often complicated personal finances. We see it as filling a gap in what’s available to people in Scotland when it comes to finding information and guidance to support them in managing their money, from sourcing the most suitable mortgage to deciding on the best way to plan for retirement.”
