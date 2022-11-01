Its owner The Loch Lomond Group – one of Scotland’s largest distillers – called on 25-strong Glasgow-based creative agency Thirst for the rebrand in a bid to target a more serious end of the market, celebrating its Scottish provenance.

Glen’s was launched in 2003 and this is its first-ever packaging revamp, which has leant into the spirit’s roots and repositioned it as “a Sip of Real Scottish Spirit, giving the brand renewed relevance”.

Thirst’s creative director Matt Burns said: “For over 20 years Glen’s has been part of the fabric of Scottish culture, synonymous with so much of what the nation is famous for – its sense of wit and fun. Yet with ongoing fragmentation and a drifting sense of identity affecting quality perception and impeding growth, it was time to reassess the brand direction. We wanted to move it away from emulating inauthentic provenance and instead take pride and confidence in its own roots.”

“This fresher, more modern Glen’s stakes its claim to everyday quality, and paves the way for the brand’s braver growth ambitions,' says agency Thirst that carried out the brand upgrade. Picture: contributed.

Thirst, whose other clients include Scottish pizza-making specialist Ooni, kept the red, white, and gold palette and lions on the brandmark of Glen’s, which sponsors the Scottish Professional Football League, but upgraded everything including a simplified monogram and the addition of a quality panel that the agency says adds “authenticity and origin” to the product story.