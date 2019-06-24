Scots retail businesses fly into Edinburgh Airport

A quartet of Scottish retailers will set up shop in Edinburgh Airport this summer, offering visitors from around the world a taste of Scotland.

Edinburgh-based businesses Mademoiselle Macaron and Coco Chocolatier, as well as Isle of Skye Candle Company, will open units in the departure lounge.

Meanwhile, Luckie Beans coffee roasters will be opening a coffee cart at the baggage reclaim area in International Arrivals 2.

Gail Taylor, director of retail and property at Edinburgh Airport, said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the fantastic food and drink we have to passengers from across the world, and show we are an airport of provenance.”

Calum Haggerty, director of Coco Chocolatier, said: “We are… bringing our premium single-origin Colombian chocolate to an international audience. Hand-crafted in Edinburgh, our chocolates are inspired by art and showcase original, contemporary designs by artists.”