Scots optician group Duncan and Todd expands Ayrshire presence with twin deal

The firm, which owns the 20 20 Opticians chain, has acquired Opticare and Catriona Pearson Opticians, both located in Saltcoats, and added hearing care services as an additional offering for patients. The two practices have merged and are now trading from the previous Pearson’s branch, under the new brand of 20 20 Opticians and Hearing Care. As part of the deal, Catriona Pearson is staying at the branch as an optometrist alongside the existing team, and Lorna Wilson from Opticare has transferred to Duncan and Todd Group.

Duncan and Todd Group, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, trades as 20 20 Opticians south of Perthshire and as Duncan and Todd in the north, as well as retaining names which are well known locally, such as JM MacDonald in the Highlands. As well as Caledonian Optical, its own dedicated lens manufacturing facility in a new £1.5 million lab in Aberdeen, the group operates Smart Employee Eyecare (SEE), a corporate eye care offering.

Group managing director Frances Rus said: “We are pleased to have added Saltcoats to our Scotland-wide family of opticians and hearing care providers. We already have branches in Ayr and Troon so this has extended our reach across Ayrshire while allowing us to add our hearing care services for the people of Saltcoats and the surrounding area. We are always looking to align with independent optometrists who share our commitment to providing a high quality and personal service to their communities.”