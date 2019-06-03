Scots media player nets contract for Women’s World Cup

An Aberdeen-based media company has won a high-profile contract to provide video services at the Women’s World Cup which kicks off in France this week.

Under its agreement with FIFA, football’s global governing body, a team from AVC Immedia will film on location across all nine cities where 24 games are taking place during the tournament under its agreement with FIFA, football’s global governing body.

The company’s role will be to highlight the participation of FIFA’s partners and sponsors at the month-long tournament, as well as capturing on-site and behind-the-scenes footage in and outside of the stadia.

AVC Immedia has been working with FIFA for more than 25 years and general manager Keith Robertson said: “The surging interest in women’s football makes this year’s world cup a pinnacle moment for the sport, and we’re looking forward to working with FIFA to capture the atmosphere and excitement on the ground.”

The video content created by the firm will be distributed via FIFA’s Facebook and YouTube accounts which have four million followers and 7.6 million subscribers respectively, and distributed to global media outlets.

AVC Immedia also worked on last year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The start of the women’s tournament comes as new figures show the number of women and girls playing football in Scotland has doubled over the last five years.

The total registered with the Scottish Football Association (SFA) has risen from 7,126 in 2014/2015 to 14,071 in 2018/19.

The figure has been rising each year, with the latest total showing 1,869 more women and girls registered with the SFA compared to the previous year.

In 2017/18, there were 12,202 women and girls registered with the SFA.

Last week, a record crowd of 18,555 turned up at Hampden to support the Scotland women’s national team in their friendly against Jamaica.

The game, which ended in a 3-2 victory for Scotland, was the team’s final match before heading to the World Cup where they are set to play England in their opening tie in Nice on 9 June.