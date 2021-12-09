Scots law firm MacRoberts re-elects managing partner for second term

Legal firm MacRoberts has re-elected Neil Kennedy as managing partner for a second four-year term.

The Aberdeen University graduate has been with the firm for 23 years and a partner for 14 of those. His second term as managing partner will commence on May 1 next year.

Under his leadership, the firm has acquired two businesses, Murray Snell and Yuill + Kyle, navigated its way through “challenging” trading conditions, advised on major deals and supported its people with a “focus on health, well-being and flexibility”.

MacRoberts, which has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee, can trace its roots back more than 150 years.

Chairman Euan Duncan said: “We have been fortunate to have benefited from Neil’s calm, thoughtful and pragmatic leadership throughout one of the most challenging periods in our history.

“Over the past 18 months, the firm has successfully navigated its way through challenging trading conditions.

“With the continuing global public health crisis showing no signs of abating, we need focused, strong and confident leaders to steer our firm through the myriad of challenges. The MacRoberts partners unanimously agreed that Neil is exactly the right person to lead our firm for the next four years.”

Kennedy added: “We entered this period of uncertainty with exceptional people, a strong culture and an extensive and enviable track record in delivering legal services.

“Our long-term strategic plan remains unchanged. We wish to remain an independent, full service and high quality Scottish business maintaining excellent relationships with our clients in the UK and further afield.”

