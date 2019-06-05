Scots jewellery chain Rox looks to sparkle with latest boutique

Scottish jewellery business Rox is bolstering its presence south of the Border with the opening of a new boutique in Liverpool.

The upmarket chain, which was founded in 2002 by entrepreneurs Kyron Keogh and Grant Mitchell at Glasgow’s historic Argyll Arcade, is investing £1 million to create the 1,600 square foot store generating ten jobs in the process. It currently has stores in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and Newcastle.

Rox said that work on-site would begin in October with the new boutique expected to open in the middle of November in time for the crucial festive shopping period.

Keogh, managing director of Rox – Diamonds & Thrills, said: “Liverpool has always been part of our expansion plans and we waited until we found the right location.

“Peter’s Lane at Liverpool One is the perfect home for Rox – cutting edge, vibrant and stylish, and we are confident Rox will be a welcome addition to the already exciting retail line-up.”

A key feature of the new store will be its private shopping lounge known as The Thrill Room, which will have its own Moet & Chandon champagne bar and “luxurious shopping salon”. The company pioneered this in-store shopping concept more than a decade ago.

Design firm Graven, which recently completed work at Anfield Stadium, has been commissioned to lead the design. Ross Hunter from Graven said: “It’s lovely to be working with Rox again – it is a brilliant retailer and I’m sure will be perfect in Liverpool. It’s always good to see more silverware coming to Liverpool!”