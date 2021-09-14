Scots investors given chance to back world-leading Highlands rewilding project

A partnership between rewilding charity Trees for Life and Triodos Bank UK aims to raise £2 million to part-fund what is billed as the world’s first rewilding centre, based on the Dundgreggan Estate in the Highlands.

Triodos will offer people the opportunity to invest directly in the rewilding charity, through a bond offer on its crowdfunding platform, which is open to investors from as little as £50.

Trees for Life is dedicated to rewilding the Highlands and restoring the native Caledonian Forest that once covered much of Scotland. Today, only sparse patches of the original forest remain and much of its wildlife – including capercaillie, red squirrel, golden eagle and crested tit – have also suffered significant declines.

The charity has also been instrumental in forming the Scottish Rewilding Alliance, a coalition of more than 20 environmental organisations calling for Scotland to become the world’s first “rewilding nation”, returning 30 per cent of land and sea to nature by 2030.

The rewilding centre at Dundreggan estate in Glenmoriston will showcase the recovery of nature and allow visitors to explore wild landscapes, discover Gaelic culture and learn about the region’s wildlife all year round. The £6m attraction is expected to open to the public in spring 2023.

Diana Gerry, corporate finance manager at Triodos Bank UK, said: “We know that many people across the country have a passion for protecting the UK’s native wildlife and are interested in seeing how rewilding can play a part in tackling the climate emergency and biodiversity loss.

“We’re really pleased to be helping Trees for Life in bringing about the world’s first rewilding centre.”

