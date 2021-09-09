Scots gin maker Boe cheers Asda deal for new ready-to-drink cans

The rea dy-to-drink 250ml cans come in two flavours - violet gin and rose lemonade, and passion fruit gin with Sicilian lemonade.

Boe Gin, which has 20 employees, creates its spirit in small batches under the watchful eye of its master distiller. It is triple filtered for balance and smoothness.

Head of retail UK, e-commerce and global export, Craig Gibb, said: “As a business which stands out from the crowd, we pride ourselves on our dedication to flavour innovation, and creating gin combinations our customers want.

Craig Gibb of Boe Gin with Heather Turnbull, regional buyer for Asda. Picture: Ian Georgeson Photography

“After extensive market research with our target audience, we found lemonade was the preferred mixer with gin instead of tonic, so that is the mixer we have included in our passion fruit and violet gin cans.

“Coming in respectively at 79 and 72 calories, these drinks are the perfect low calorie way to enjoy a gin and lemonade.”

He added: “We are very proud of our state-of-the-art carbon neutral production facilities on site, and our consistent focus on sustainability throughout the business.

“Asda customers will now have two delicious new flavours to choose from, as well as the knowledge their drinks have been produced in an environmentally conscious way.”

Heather Turnbull, Asda’s regional buying manager, Scotland, said: “We are delighted to list the new Boe Gin products in 60 Asda stores across Scotland. We trust our customers will love the convenient ready-to-drink aspect of the new cans, as well as having the choice between the violet or passion fruit flavour.”

