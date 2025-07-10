Scots-founded professional services firm to be sold to Irish group

“Partnering with CubeMatch extends and strengthens the range of services we offer” – Tom Saunders

A UK professional services firm founded by two Scots is being bought by a Dublin-based “global change and transformation” consultancy.

DVCP was founded in 2020 by Mhairi Kennedy and Tom Saunders – who were joined in 2021 by transformation professional David Campbell. The consultancy specialises in financial services transformation, technology strategy and programme assurance.

It is being acquired by CubeMatch, which serves a number of blue-chip clients in the banking and financial services industry. The Dublin-headquartered group has secured an initial shareholding in London-based DVCP, with a full acquisition expected to complete by the end of 2026.

Tom Melville (group CEO, CubeMatch); Mhairi Kennedy (co-founder and chief operating officer, DVCP); Tom Saunders (co-founder and chief executive, DVCP). Picture: Fennell Photography

The UK is said to be a “priority market” for CubeMatch, with an established office in London and plans underway to expand into the Midlands and Scotland.

Saunders, chief executive and co-founder of DVCP, said: “Culturally and operationally, CubeMatch is an ideal partner for DVCP. Our shared values, collaborative approach, and commitment to delivering great client service make this a natural fit.

“We’ve always had exceptional capability. Partnering with CubeMatch extends and strengthens the range of services we offer. We are excited that we’ll be able to offer our clients comprehensive support in design and execution of transformations and programme assurance.”

Tom Melville, chief executive of CubeMatch, said: “Our partnership with DVCP marks a significant step forward in our UK growth strategy. By bringing together DVCP’s respected team of specialists and our own expertise, we are uniquely positioned to help clients tackle the most complex technology and regulatory challenges in financial services.

“We have a strong balance sheet and are well positioned to deliver on our strategy, delivering agile, expert-led transformation and innovation to clients globally, while continuing to seek additional acquisitions throughout this year,” he added.