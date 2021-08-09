Scots firms less optimistic than southern peers about economic outlook

Businesses in Scotland are less optimistic than their counterparts further south about the economic outlook in general, according to the inaugural SME Barometer findings from accountancy firm Azets.

By Emma Newlands
Monday, 9th August 2021, 4:55 am
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The research, which surveyed 401 Azets small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) clients in the UK, revealed that despite the economy, Covid-19 and competition ranking in the top three threats for such firms, 68 per cent feel positive about the UK’s economic outlook in the next year and 56 per cent expect their profits to increase.

Brexit remains firmly on the agenda, named the the third-biggest threat in all regions outside London and the South-east. More than half of all firms surveyed expect to recruit more over the next year and 60 per cent intend in that time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Scots labour market 'in good position' after gaining further momentum
Hopefully recovery in confidence in Scotland and the north of England will accelerate, says Azets. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Businesses in Scotland, along with England’s North-east, North-west and Yorkshire and Humberside, are less optimistic than their peers further south about the economic outlook in general. In total, 71 per cent of London and South-east SMEs feel positive about the UK’s economic future, in comparison to 60 per cent in Scotland, for example.

Additionally, 87 per cent said they expect to be trading in a year’s time, although 6 per cent said they’re unlikely to be doing so at that point.

Peter Gallanagh, north regional chief executive of Azets – which earlier this year announced a new office presence in Aberdeen – said: “There is a robust level of optimism across the SME community and the investment and recruitment intentions are very encouraging. Hopefully recovery in confidence in Scotland and the north will accelerate as the economy strengthens across the regions, entrepreneurs start to invest, and employment increases.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Scotland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.