Scots firms appointed to £80M framework for public sector works

Firms awarded spots to deliver fast, flexible buildings to support education and healthcare

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FOURTEEN businesses are set to deliver critical public sector infrastructure, helping to keep schools open, healthcare services running efficiently, and community facilities in use through a new framework.

Coming at a pivotal time, the appointments are much needed, as RAAC-related disruption continues across the UK, highlighting the urgent need for fast, safe, and high-quality building solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £80M Modular Buildings framework (MB3), led by the Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA), has appointed the firms, enabling the delivery of these vital works across the Scottish public sector.

Lesley Peaty, Regional Director for The Scottish Procurement Alliance

Lesley Peaty, Regional Director at SPA, said: “What we’re offering is a fast and responsive service, giving public bodies the tools and access to the highest quality of suppliers.

“That will enable them to react swiftly to emergencies, refurbishments or growing populations without sacrificing quality or oversight.

“This offers a practical and reliable solution for Scotland’s public sector, especially as we face mounting pressures from ageing infrastructure, RAAC-related disruption and rising demand for education and healthcare spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By offering one of the most effective solutions currently on the market, this framework directly responds to evolving policies and the real needs of communities, shaped through extensive consultation with partners and engagement across the sector.”

MB3 gives public bodies access to high-quality suppliers for permanent, temporary, healthcare-specific, and refurbished modular building, supporting education, healthcare, emergency services, and community projects at no additional cost.

Replacing its predecessor MB2, the framework runs until 2029 and has been designed to reflect the evolving needs of Scotland’s public sector. It is designed to cut build times, reduce disruption, and enhance sustainability, ensuring the continued delivery of public sector projects across Scotland well beyond the expiry of MB2 in 2025.

Appointed suppliers include Algeco UK Ltd, Healthmatic, Integra Buildings Ltd, McAvoy Modular Offsite, Modulek Ltd, Modularwise Ltd, P McVey Mobile Buildings Ltd, Portakabin Ltd, Premier Modular Ltd, Rollalong Ltd, Sibcas Ltd, Vision Built Structures Ltd and Wernick Buildings Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley added: “We always want to ensure we give our partners the flexibility to choose suppliers via direct award or mini competition with no stipulations on the type of contract that is used.

This means they have full control over how they procure works and services as well as having the opportunity to utilise our experienced team to support them achieve their desired outcome with confidence.”

“That flexibility is already having an impact, keeping classrooms open, supporting stretched healthcare services, and helping community spaces expand their capacity and stay in use.

“It also caters to urgent requirements with short-term modular buildings, while offering sustainable, refurbished solutions as well as the repair of existing buildings for longer-term value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Above all, this framework reinforces our commitment to social value, with clear community benefit requirements embedded throughout. It’s about creating meaningful opportunities, local jobs, training pathways, and lasting partnerships.

“We’re proud to continue delivering those outcomes in collaboration with our long-term charity partner, Lintel Trust.”

SPA’s Community Benefit Fund has invested over £1.1million into more than 100 community-based initiatives since 2017, with recent projects supporting holiday hunger programmes, mental health services and employability schemes. MB3 is expected to expand that reach further from direct procurement activity.

SPA currently oversees close to 700 live projects with a combined value of £1.1 billion supporting 300 suppliers from SMEs to large multinational businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its frameworks are free to join and cater to local authorities, housing associations, health boards, emergency services, schools, and other publicly funded bodies.