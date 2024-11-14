Scots Filmmaker Shares Ambitious Mission to Bring Epic Series Wax Fruit to TV

Wax Fruit, an iconic saga following the stratospheric rise of the Moorhouse family in Victorian-era Glasgow, is poised to leap from page to screen in a groundbreaking multi-season TV format produced by Scots Executive Producer Sarah Purser and her company, Little White Rose Films.

Adapted from Scottish author Guy McCrone's beloved and best-selling ‘Wax Fruit’ novels, the show promises a fresh take on period drama, blending historical realism with humour, raw ambition, and striking Scottish landscapes. First published in 1947, the timeless trilogy captivated readers worldwide, selling over a million copies and becoming a prestigious New York Times ‘Book of the Month’.

Glasgow-born Sarah Purser, Executive Producer and Founder of Little White Rose Films describes the project as, ‘An epic, fuelled by passion, black humour, raucous laughs, malt whisky - and a frightening dose of ambition. There’s no messing about – bold, brave, beautiful women and sexy, sharp, stubborn men taking on the world.’

Cantered on the grit, ingenuity, and indomitable spirit of the Moorhouse Clan, Wax Fruit is an unflinching portrayal of family bonds and the stark contrasts of Glasgow - a city fuelled by wealth and innovation but haunted by poverty and social unrest.

Molly Windsor and Martin Compston

From their origins on a wild, remote farm in the Highlands to the teeming streets of 1870’s Glasgow - one of the richest, most glamorous cities in Europe, a crucible of unbridled growth and global influence - the Moorhouse family navigates power struggles, romantic entanglements and societal challenges, all while embodying a uniquely Scottish resilience. A family story that resonates as much today as in their own era.

A 7-minute teaser has been filmed prior to taking the project to market, featuring cast including Martin Compston (Line of Duty, Vigil) as Arthur; rising star Frankie Corio (Aftersun) as young Phoebe; Kenny Doughty (Vera, Coronation Street) as William; Rosie Graham (The School for Good and Evil, Outlander) as housemaid Sarah; BAFTA winner Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter, Trainspotting) as Mary; Ashley Jensen (Afterlife, Ugly Betty) as Sophia; BAFTA winner Bill Paterson (Outlander, Fleabag) as Lord Macallan; BAFTA winner Elaine C. Smith (Two Doors Down) as Mrs. Barrowfield and BAFTA winner Molly Windsor (Three Girls, Out of the Dust) as Bel Moorhouse.

Purser adds, ‘The Moorhouse Clan are entrepreneurs, pushing the boundaries, grabbing every opportunity the city affords, and burning the candle at both ends. They’re a family you want to hang out with, argue the toss with, have a laugh with – live the dream with. Wax Fruit opens a door into an audacious, aspirational, life-affirming new world.’

The teaser was supported by an equally acclaimed creative team, including BAFTA-winning screenwriter Andrea Gibb; Academy Award nominee DOP Michael Coulter, and BAFTA-winning production designer Andy Harris. Directed by Morag Fullarton, with an original score by Emmy-winning composer Tommy Reilly, Wax Fruit brings the gritty beauty of Victorian Scotland to life.

Sarah Purser

The show also boasts an award-winning lineup of executive producers with experience across major franchises including Star Wars, Mission Impossible, and Star Trek.

With a seven-minute introductory teaser, and full episodic outlines for Seasons 1–5, Wax Fruit is poised to redefine the period drama genre and capture the hearts of global audiences.

The show has secured support from Creative Scotland, with Episode 1 written by Alastair Galbraith Sexy Beast (Paramount Plus) and This is Christmas ( Sky Cinema ), with Purser maintaining the calibre of the cast and crew support for the teaser spotlights the pedigree and scope of the production.

