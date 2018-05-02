Scots economy bounces back after North Sea recovery

Scotland's economy has surged to its highest growth in four years after a recovery in the North Sea oil and gas industry, official figures have shown.

Scotland's GDP, including the offshore industry, enjoyed growth of one per cent in the final quarter of last year - and 3.4 per cent through the entire year. It comes after more than £1 billion is North Sea Oil and Gas revenues were collected in 2017 - after revenues turned negative in 2016 as tax breaks outweighed receipts.

The North Oil and gas industry bounced back last year

The figures differ from the official GDP statistics published last month which showed 0.3% growth in Scotland, and 1.1% over the year, because the latter do not include the offshore figures and are measured in real terms.

Economy Secretary, Keith Brown said: “It is hugely encouraging to see that GDP grew across 2017, ending the year over 1% higher than the previous year."

But growth over the year remains below the UK rate which was 3.8%, according to the latest Scottish National Accounts.

And there is little prospect of Scotland's GDP per capita outstripping the rest of the UK in the near future as North Sea output is only a third of the level seen in 1999. The £1 billion raised in revenues compares with £7 billion a year when the North Sea was booming.

Economist John McLaren of the Scottish Trends website said: "GDP growth has been boosted by a slight recovery in the North Sea contribution, such that overall growth is the fastest seen since 2013.

"However, for the fourth year in a row, growth in Scottish GDP per capita, trails that of the UK. Going back to 2009, the historically low UK annual growth figure of 3% has still been double that seen in Scotland (1.5%).”