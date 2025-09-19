Scots distiller urges UK and US leaders to seize tariff breakthrough

A Scottish spirits business is urging political leaders on both sides of the Atlantic to act now to protect one of Scotland’s most iconic exports, following President Trump’s latest UK visit.

A renewed push to eliminate damaging tariffs on Scotch whisky has been gathering momentum, with speculation around a potential “zero-for-zero” agreement that would remove punitive duties on both Scottish and American bourbon.

William Wemyss, Founder and Chairman of Wemyss Family Spirits, which has Kingsbarns Distillery and Wemyss Malts in its portfolio, has warned that political will must not evaporate with the departure of the President after his recent UK visit.

William Wemyss said: “We are at a pivotal moment. For the first time since the tariffs were imposed, there’s real momentum behind a deal that could remove harmful tariffs on both Scotch and bourbon.

William Wemyss, Founder and Chairman of Wemyss Family Spirits.

“But if we let this moment slip away, it could be years before we get this close again, and that would be disastrous for our industry and for jobs.

“This 10% tariff has already done real harm. It’s wiping more than £4 million a week from Scotch whisky exports and putting jobs on the line.

“It’s also making it harder to plan for the future. Independent distillers like us are having to pause investment, tighten margins and delay opportunities about growth. We need political courage on both sides of the Atlantic to get a deal over the line.”

The warning follows a series of high-level meetings in recent weeks, first with Scotland’s First Minister during a rare visit to Washington to make the case for Scotch, and then during President Trump’s UK state visit.

William and Isabella Wemyss with Kingsbarns Distillery's first age statement whisky.

The appeal comes as Wemyss Family Spirits continues to grow, with the recent launch of the Kingsbarns 10-year-old marking a major milestone.

William Wemyss added: “The US is one of our single biggest export markets. For a business like ours, it makes up around 10% of total sales, and tariff-free access gives us the confidence to invest in people, stock and new releases.

“A zero-for-zero deal would bring fairness, support jobs, and protect one of Scotland’s most historic and globally recognised industries.

“We have to remember that Scotch whisky is a symbol of Scottish heritage, and we should all want it to thrive on the world stage. There’s huge appetite for it in the US, and the right deal could be transformative. We can’t afford to let this pass us by, there’s far too much at stake.”

Founded by siblings William and Isabella Wemyss in 2005, Wemyss Family Spirits is an independent, family-run business known for producing characterful single malts, blended malts and natural gins.

Its Wemyss Malts range is celebrated for small-batch whiskies that prioritise craft, quality and authenticity.